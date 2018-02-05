Man accused of holding woman for a week inside east Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges including false imprisonment after a woman tells police he held her against her will and assaulted her at an east Jackson home.

Benjamin Browning is charged with aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment and other counts after police responded around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic assault, according to court documents.

A woman told police Browning had held her against her will in her bedroom for the past week and had threatened to assault her if she left the room for any reason other than to cook, according to an affidavit.

She also told police he had threatened to hit her with a hammer if she tried to leave. She said at one point he tried to hit her with the hammer, missed her and shattered the bathroom mirror.

She also said Browning had taken her phone and punched her in the head when she tried to call 911.