Man arrested, accused of trying to steal over $500 in items from Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces a shoplifting charge on accusations of attempting to leave Walmart with a shopping cart without paying for the items.

Andre Overstreet is charged with theft of property under $1,000.

A loss prevention officer told police Overstreet was observed placing items into his shopping cart and attempting to walk out of the store past all points of sale, according to an affidavit.

The merchandise was valued to over $500.