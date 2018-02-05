Mother, daughter charged in deadly stabbing arraigned in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mother and daughter were arraigned in court Monday morning on charges from a stabbing that left a man dead.

Facing a count of voluntary manslaughter, Ebony Pruitt is charged in the June 21 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 34-year-old Kelset Price.

Her mother, Vernetta Pruitt, is charged with tampering with evidence, allegedly hiding the knife at a nearby home.

Judge Kyle Atkins entered not guilty pleas for both women.

The judge asked Ebony Pruitt to find an attorney and appointed the public defender’s office to represent Vernetta Pruitt.

Ebony Pruitt is out on bond, while Vernetta Pruitt remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

Family of the suspects were in court Monday morning but declined to comment.

Both are set to appear back in court March 5.