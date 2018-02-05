Rebecca Sue Peery Jackson

Rebecca Sue Peery Jackson, age 68, of Dickson, Tennessee formerly of Paris passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 8, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Hart officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers are: Tate Gallion, Alex Gallion, Chris Michael, Brian Michael, Dallas Jackson, and Josh Hart; named as honorary pallbearers are: Roy Ivans, Sean Learch, Fermin Zirgossa, John and Jane Ross, Barbara Wheeless, Delphine Price, and the nurses and staff of Alive Hospice in Nashville. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday after 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Rebecca Sue Peery Jackson was born on October 10, 1949 in Paris, Tennessee to the late William Woodrow “Bill” Peery and the late Macy Evelyn Abernathy Peery. She married Richard Jackson on June 1, 1973 and he survives in Dickson, Tennessee. Rebecca is also survived by her daughter: Michelle (Freddie Gallion) Robbins of Dickson; her sons: Ricky Jackson of Dickson and James (Gale) Jackson of Barnwell, South Carolina; sisters: Rosemary Jones of San Diago, California, Reba (Stan McCluskey) Hanson of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Ronda (Barry) Hart of Paris; brothers: Donald (Tamara) Peery of Donelson, Tennessee, Charles “Richard” (Pam) Peery of Mt. Juliet, Phillip Randall Peery of Puryear, and Neil Peery of Mt. Juliet; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Mrs. Jackson was known in her church for organizing children’s and women’s activities and private cell groups in her home.