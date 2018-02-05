Sunny Skies Today, But Chilly

Weather Update:

A cold and breezy start to the day for West Tennessee, however clouds will continue to decrease and give way to Sunny skies this morning and afternoon. High pressure will be in control at the surface. The High will be moving fairly quick though and will be to our east by later this afternoon. This will switch our flow out of the south which will help temperatures make it to 45°F this afternoon, maybe a couple degrees warmer.

Tonight/Tuesday:

Tonight clouds will begin streaming in aloft again as the main system for mid week starts to take shape in SE Colorado. The low will have an ample supply of moisture. In addition, the low will deepen as it accelerates northeast late Tuesday. Showers will quickly overspread West Tennessee from southwest to northeast. Rainfall may become heavy at times. the area may pick up over an inch of rain through Wednesday.



