Authorities search for burglary suspect in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — State and local law enforcement were out Tuesday morning in Benton County following a burglary and a chase involving two suspects.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher says they have one person in custody after their vehicle wrecked in the Shake Rag Road area near Sugar Tree.

Deputies are still looking for William “Wild Bill” Gray, 51, but have called off the ground search in the area of the crash.

The burglary took place earlier Tuesday morning in Decatur County.

Gray is wanted in connection with the burglary. He is not considered armed or dangerous but does have a lengthy criminal history, according to the sheriff.

If you have information that can help, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at 731-279-4280.