Clara Elizabeth Epting

Funeral services for Clara Elizabeth Epting, age 92, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Progressive Community Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Epting died Sunday, February 5, 2018 at Mission Convalescent Home.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Epting will lie in state Friday morning at Progressive Community Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.