Jackson police search for Dollar General robbery suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have confirmed a robbery Tuesday night at the Dollar General on Campbell Street near North Highland Avenue.

The robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Police say the suspect threatened a cashier at gunpoint.

Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing a bandanna and dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.