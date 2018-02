JPD: Searching for Dollar General armed robber on the run

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police say a man robbed the Dollar General at Highland and Campbell Tuesday night at 9:30 threatening a cashier at gunpoint. Jackson Police are searching for a white man wearing a black scully, bandana and dark clothing. Jackson Police say he is on the run.

If you have any information, call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400.