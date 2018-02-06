Mary Ann Ward

Funeral service for Mary Ann Ward, age 70, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm at The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Berry Zion Church Cemetery. Mrs. Ward died Thursday February 1, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will Tuesday, February 6, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Ward will lie in state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.