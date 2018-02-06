Mostly Cloudy This Morning, Showers Develop After Noon

Weather Update:

Warm Side Of The Front

Mix of sun and clouds early this morning through late morning. we’ll start to see showers developing around or just after the noon hour. The area will be split by a stalled out boundary though that will create quite a difference in temperatures based on location. Temperatures may not make it to 40° in NW Tennessee, while south of I-40 temperatures may rise into the middle to upper 40s. A deepening area of low pressure will move through the area along the baroclinic zone, the southeast side of this low may have a little bit of convection. The main concern for the SPC will be with hail as freezing levels with be rather low creating decent, but shallow layer of CAPE – instability. Best chance of convection will be along the Highway 64 corridor, where we also expect to see the highest rainfall totals as well so places Boliver, Selmer, Adamsville, Savannah.

Cold Side Of the front

Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 40s for areas along the Tennessee/Kentucky border. As low pressure pushes into the area overnight along and just north of the I-40 corridor air flow from the north will pull freezing temperatures south into areas like Lake And Obion Co, while the rain is still falling. It is possible there could be some glazing overnight into Wednesday morning in areas that fall below freezing (32°) creating travel hazards around places like Tiptonville, Union City, Ridgely. For now it appears most of the moisture will exit the rest of West Tennessee before the freezing temperatures take over early Wednesday. I’ll have another full check of the forecast coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and 12:00 PM at noon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com