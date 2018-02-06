Mugshots : Madison County : 2/5/18 – 2/6/18

1/25 Kelvin Golden Rape of a child

2/25 Tocia Cobb Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass

3/25 Ann Brenston Shoplifting- Theft of property

4/25 Bobbie Reid Violation of probation



5/25 Bruce Durham Simple possession/casual exchange

6/25 Cedric Freeman Simple domestic assault, assault

7/25 Christopher Riehl Public intoxication

8/25 Coty Hardin Simple Domestic Assault



9/25 Damion Patmon Schedule VI drug violation, violation of community corrections, resisting stop, arrest

10/25 Darius Love Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/25 Denise Thompkins Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed

12/25 Donnie Burgess Driving while unlicensed



13/25 Dontavious Forrest Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/25 Jacob Morford Violation of probation

15/25 James Fullington Violation of probation

16/25 James Keen Failure to comply



17/25 Jessica McGee Aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

18/25 Kain Whitehouse Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/25 Kourtney Wilson Driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI drug violations

20/25 London Parker Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/25 Marrikus Nesby Violation of probation

22/25 Mia Williams Violation of probation

23/25 Robert Brewer DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/25 Ryan Shields DUI



25/25 Tiffany Joyce Shoplifting- theft of property



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/5/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/6/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.