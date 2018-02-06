“Red Couch Selfie Tour” spotlights heart health in women

JACKSON, Tenn.–In honor of Heart health Awareness Month, the traveling red sofa is back.

In support of the West Tennessee “Go Red for Women” campaign, the American Heart Association and Leaders Credit Union are teaming up for the ‘Red Sofa Selfie Tour’.

On the sofa you can take selfies with fun props and explain why you “Go Red” for women using #WestTNGoRed.

Officials with Leaders Credit Union said it is important to them to get involved with this movement to continue bringing awareness to heart disease. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also spoke with an employee there who had congestive heart failure, who said it is important to know the signs.

“Sometimes it’s just unknown we always have little pains and things that we really don’t pain attention to and those could be life threatening,” said

“It’s something that we as a financial institution feel that we’re able to reach so many people and it’s a great community focus,” said

The red sofa leaves Leaders next Friday and moves on to the Women’s Clinic on February 16.