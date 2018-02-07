Anthony Ballard chooses to stay close to home and sign with Memphis

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan running back Anthony Ballard decided to stay close to home and sign with the University of Memphis.

Ballard said the decision came down to what school felt the most like home, and the Tigers felt just right. He’s just glad the process has finally come to an end.

“It’s been a long long process you know, I love it,” Ballard said. “It’s had its ups and downs but you know I’m ready.”

In his career at Milan, he rushed for more than 4,000 yards and 48 touchdowns. It’s no secret, the Tigers got a steal. But Ballard already has big plans for his future, not only on the gridiron but off of it.

“You know I want to win the AAC obviously you know that’d be great, I love to get that starting job as soon as possible you know and hopefully get drafted one day and give back to my community,” Ballard said.