Cavaliers sign their National Letter of Intents

ALAMO, Tenn. — Crockett County Cavaliers Jordan Branch and Jacob Fitzhugh signed their National Letter of Intents to continue their playing careers at the next level. Both players played a key role in the Cavaliers deep playoff run.

Fitzhugh will head to Bethel University next season where he will play quarterback. Branch will head to Middle Tennessee State University to become a Blue Raider and play on the defensive line. Branch said the decision to stay in Tennessee was an easy one.

“Great decision, my family liked it, I liked it, it’s a good ride,” Branch said.

As to what he will miss when he heads off to college.

“Just the relationship with friends, you know teammates, but I’ll make new ones,” he said.