Gradual Decrease In Clouds

Weather Update:

Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine through the afternoon hours today. We will be hard pressed though to move the thermometer today though. Winds will be out of the northwest today filtering in much colder air as we go through the day. In fact, wind chill values will hang out in the 20s most of the day. Wind gust could top out around 20 – 25 mph this afternoon as well, so wear the layers today! Other than that, we’ll spend the next few days dry and warming up through Saturday before our next rain chance through the weekend. i’ll be back at 11:30 AM for the Midday show and at Noon on CBS 7.

