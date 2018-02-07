Jackson Dog Fanciers donate pet oxygen masks to fire department

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department received new equipment Wednesday that could help them save your pet’s life.

The fire department accepted 13 pet oxygen masks Wednesday at their training center. The Jackson Dog Fanciers Association donated 13 mask kits to the department with three sets of masks each.

Officials say those masks come in different sizes to fit different pets.

Jackson Fire Department Capt. Randy Hayes says the masks will go on to help save more lives in the community.

“The expression on a pet owner’s face is priceless if you can bring their pet back,” Capt. Hayes said. “It’s great to have that tool to increase our chances of doing it, and it’s just another good service that we can provide to the public.”

Hayes said a mask will go to each of Jackson’s seven fire stations, and the city’s two battalion chiefs will have a mask in their vehicles.

The extra four masks will be sent to stations as they are needed.