Kevin Spencer will head to Navy College this fall

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Trojans Kevin Spencer signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Navy Midshipmen Wednesday morning. The past two years with the Trojans, Spencer accounted for 42 assisted tackles, four interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles.

He broke down the decision to join Navy College.

“Nothing bad about it, everything positive, building to be a great man,” Spencer said.

“A lot of people here support me so it was important to them too and they happy for me,” he said.

Spencer will go to the school as an athlete and the coaches will decide whether he plays offense or defense.