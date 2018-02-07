Mugshots : Madison County : 2/6/18 – 2/7/18

1/12 Whitney Cunningham Violation of probation

2/12 Anthony Johnson Failure to appear

3/12 Antonio Thomas Failure to appear

4/12 Buddy Roberson Simple domestic assault, vandalism



5/12 Constance Moore-Madden Violation of probation

6/12 Destaney Howard Failure to appear

7/12 Jalen Nicholson Criminal Trespass

8/12 Joshua Todd Failure to appear



9/12 Matthew Pitsenbarger Failure to appear

10/12 Micheal Douglas Failure to appear

11/12 Mahummed Pirtle Violation of probation

12/12 Norman Russell DUI, schedule II drug violations

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/6/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/7/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.