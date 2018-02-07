Mugshots : Madison County : 2/6/18 – 2/7/18 February 7, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Whitney Cunningham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Anthony Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Antonio Thomas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Buddy Roberson Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Constance Moore-Madden Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Destaney Howard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jalen Nicholson Criminal Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Joshua Todd Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Matthew Pitsenbarger Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Micheal Douglas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Mahummed Pirtle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Norman Russell DUI, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/6/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/7/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore