National Signing Day recap

JACKSON, Tenn. — Here’s a recap of the signings that took place in West Tennessee:

At Bolivar Central, Jaylen Beard signed with Lyon College and his teammate Josh Sturgis signed with Indiana Wesleyan.

At USJ, Ryan Miller will be headed to Furman University, while Jack Edwards will play soccer at the University of Memphis.

South Gibson’s CJ Sharp signed with the University of Cumberlands while his partner in the backfield Dre’ McAllister is heading to Harding University.

Lastly, but not least, McKenzie’s Connor McReynolds will be heading to Sewanee University and Middleton’s Austin Agee will be headed to Indiana Wesleyan.