US Marshals, Benton Co. deputies capture fugitive in Camden

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals and Benton County deputies captured a wanted man Tuesday in Camden.

Jon Anthony Solberg, 38, of Camden was captured Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Solberg was wanted on a violation of probation charge. He had last been seen Jan. 30 in the Lexington area.

Officers in Benton County received a tip that Solberg was at a residence on Cotton Creek Road in Camden.

US Marshals and Benton County deputies went to the home and were able to arrest Solberg without incident.