What’s New Wednesday: Pure Barre

JACKSON, Tenn- There is no vodka or beer in this bar. This exercise spot called “Pure Barre” is a unique place to work-out that is fairly new to the Hub City.

“Pure Barre is a 50 minute class that is high-intensity and low-impact work-out that essentially works every muscle in the body until fatigue followed by a stretch to create longer, leaner muscles. It creates better posture and more flexibility. It’s a fusion of yoga, Pilates and dance, but you don’t have to have any dance background as long as you can hold ballet bar, you can do Pure Barre!” says Jackson Pure Barre store owner, Katie Nickey.

Pure Barre offers the first week for free and you can see all the costs at http://purebarre.com/tn-jackson/

