Animal behaviorist Temple Grandin to speak at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — An internationally known autism advocate and animal behaviorist is coming to Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee at Martin says Dr. Temple Grandin will speak Tuesday in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse on campus. The sold-out lecture, “Developing Individuals Who Have Different Kinds of Minds,” will also be streamed online.

Diagnosed with autism in the 1950s, Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, specializing in behavior and handling of cattle and pigs, and the study of animal welfare in the meat industry. An HBO movie about her life and work was produced in 2010.

Grandin’s presentation is sponsored by the Ed and Llew Jones Distinguished Lecture Series, which was recently reinstated by Meg Kinnard Hardee, granddaughter of former Tennessee U.S. Rep. Ed Jones, and her husband, Geoffrey.