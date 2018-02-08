Leaders Credit Union wins blood donation competition

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local banks competed to see who can roll up their sleeves and bring in the most blood donations. This is the second year Leaders Credit Union won the competition, bringing in 57 blood donations. Bancorp South, First Tennessee Bank, Simmons Bank, Regions B ank and First Bank were involved in the friendly competition. In total, 176 people donated blood.

“This is extremely important for those patients that are in need here in our own hospitals, but also are suffering needing transfusions in our cancer centers,” said John Miller, CEO of Life Line Blood Services.

The blood is donated to cancer patients, elderly and sick patients.