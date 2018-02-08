Man accused of shooting at JPD officer goes to grand jury

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting at a Jackson Police Department officer in December had his case sent to the Madison County grand jury Thursday.

Shawntavious Milan is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest after police say he shot at an officer attempting to stop him on Carriage House Drive.

“I got out and gave him a command to get back in the vehicle, and he started to run off so I began to chase after him,” Jackson police officer Cory Compton said in court.

Compton testified that he originally pulled over Milan on Dec. 12 for a broken tail light. He says it quickly turned dangerous when Milan decided to run.

“He reached around with his right arm and fired a shot toward me to deter me from chasing him around to the back of the store,” Compton testified.

Compton said Milan ran behind a gas station into an alley. Compton testified that he didn’t chase Milan because he feared for his life.

The case is now bound over to the grand jury.

In a second case heard in Jackson City Court, Christopher Lee made a short appearance before Judge Blake Anderson.

Lee is charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Lee is accused of beating his neighbor with a baseball bat at their Old Hickory Boulevard apartment complex.

Lee’s attorney asked for a lower bond, but the request was quickly denied.

He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 15.