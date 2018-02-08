Man charged in 2016 convenience store break-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man now faces multiple charges stemming from a 2016 break-in after police say DNA evidence links him to the crime scene.

Darrie Jackson is charged with burglary and other counts on accusations of burglarizing the Express Mart on North Highland Avenue on Feb. 19, 2016, according to court documents.

Surveillance video shows a suspect wearing pink gloves enter the store after breaking through the front door, according to an affidavit.

Police say a pink glove found outside the building was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for DNA collection. The crime lab was able to match the DNA to Jackson, according to an affidavit.

The manager of the store reported more than $400 in merchandise stolen and $250 in damage to the door and window, according to court documents.