Man wanted after high-speed chase in Weakley County

UPDATE — A man wanted after a high-speed chase Wednesday evening is now in custody. Travis Streeter was captured Thursday afternoon at a home in Greenfield, according to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

Earlier story:

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man who led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase last night in Weakley County.

Greenfield police attempted to stop a 2008 Infiniti driven by a man identified as Travis Streeter, according to a news release. The release says the officer was aware that Streeter had an active warrant for violation of probation.

Streeter had previously been arrested on methamphetamine-related charges, the release says.

Streeter drove away from the Greenfield officer, leading police from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through the county.

The release says Streeter was clocked by radar driving about 100 miles per hour on Highway 54 in Greenfield before driving down several side streets to U.S. 45.

Deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the chase, attempting to stop Streeter near Sharon. He continued into Martin, where he allegedly forced a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper off the road on Skyhawk Parkway, according to the release.

Police say Streeter was driving around 80 miles per hour near the Huddle House in Martin before continuing onto several other back roads north of Martin.

Streeter nearly hit a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Main Street in Martin as the trooper attempted to put out spike strips.

Police had to end the chase for safety reasons.

Streeter was last seen heading toward the Kentucky State line on Ralston Road.

Warrants for Streeter’s arrest have been issued on charges of evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and several counts of aggravated assault.