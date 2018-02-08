Man wanted in Weakley Co. high-speed chase is captured

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of leading officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening is now in custody.

Travis Streeter was taken into custody just after 1 p.m. Thursday at a house on Highway 45 North in Greenfield, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

The Greenfield Police Department received information that Streeter was hiding at the home, and Greenfield police and Weakley County deputies took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

Police had attempted to stop a car driven by Streeter Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s department. The release says the officer was aware that Streeter had an active warrant for violation of probation.

Streeter drove away from the Greenfield officer, leading officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through the county.

Officers eventually ended the pursuit for safety reasons.