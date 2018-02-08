Mugshots : Madison County : 2/7/18 – 2/8/18 February 8, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/27Destiny Miller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/27Bobby Johnson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/27Brionn Tyson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/27Christa Sparks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/27Christopher Beard DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/27Colton Lynch Violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/27Darrie Jackson Violation of probation, burglary, possession of stolen property, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/27Febi Pearson Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/27Gregory Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/27Jacob Crawford Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/27Jamal Wilson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/27Jason Wilder Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/27Jeremy Kilburn Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/27Jeremy Wilson Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 15/27Jessica Jones Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/27Jessie Moody Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/27Julian Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/27Kimberly Chalker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/27Michael Edwards Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/27Michael Harris Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 21/27Nakesha Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/27Randall Cheshier Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/27Sonya Woodland Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/27Tamia Mayberry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/27Taradise Transou Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/27Terrance Pirtle Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/27William Newsome Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/7/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/8/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore