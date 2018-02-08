Sunshine And Warmer Today!

Weather Update:

Today:

A very cold start to the day with frost and freezing fog this morning. High pressure will dominate the day though. However remember this high pressure is a continental polar air mass. Therefore temperatures will be a bit resistant to rise this morning and early afternoon. However, I do think we’ll make it to the low 50s today.

Tonight:

High pressure will move east and start to shift our flow out of the south. This will help keep temperatures from dropping too far, but it will still be on the chilly side and right around freezing overnight. I’ll be back at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and 12:00 PM CBS 7 for the next check of the full forecast. Everyone stay warm and have a wonderful day!

