Suspect in fatal Jackson hit-and-run appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in January returned to Jackson City Court Thursday afternoon.

David Case, 74, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death. He is accused of hitting 24-year-old Alexander Faust, of Chester County, as Faust was walking near North Parkway and the Highway 45 Bypass.

Faust died as a result of his injuries.

Case appeared in court to waive his case to a Madison County grand jury. The grand jury will determine if Case is indicted on charges related to the wreck and Faust’s death.

Judge Blake Anderson also granted a motion to reduce Case’s bond from $150,000 to $75,000.