Adam Joel Craig

Adam Joel Craig, 31, passed away at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2018, in Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Adam was born April, 18, 1986, in Carbondale, IL, a son to David and Cathy Craig.

Adam was a special needs individual and attended the Therapy & Learning Center in Jackson, 1N. He enjoyed watching the Disney Channel, playing with his toys, listening to music, and visiting with his friends at the Center. Adam was a true gift from God who brought much joy and love to his family. His smile and laugh were infectious. He gave you a different out-look on life and helped you to appreciate life more. God must have had a greater purpose for Adam; he called his special angel home too soon.

Survivors include parents, David and Cathy Craig, paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Flo Craig, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Carroll and Florence Harr, uncles Robert Harr, Jack DeFord, and Donald Craig, and cousins Edward DeFord and Michael George.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at Pyatt Funeral Home in DuQuoin, IL. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in DuQuoin. Friends may call from 10:00

a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, at Pyatt Funeral Home in DuQuoin.

Memorial donations may be made to Lowe Syndrome or St. Judes Research Hospital.

For more information or to sign an online guest register, visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.