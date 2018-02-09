Hundreds turn out for annual Madison County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

JACKSON, Tenn.–Hundreds of local Republicans met for the annual Madison County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner.

Organizers said this is the biggest fundraiser to support the Madison County Republican Party.

Chairman of Madison County Republican Party Mike Perry said they are hoping to raise $20,000.

The money raised will support Republican candidates and their campaigns.

Guests had the opportunity to meet and mingle with gubernatorial candidates as well as candidates for house and senate races.

They also met the candidates and asked them what they would do for West Tennessee, if elected.