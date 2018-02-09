Mugshots : Madison County : 2/8/18 – 2/9/18

1/17 James Kerr Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/17 Anita McKune Credit card fraud

3/17 Antwan Woodruff Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/17 Bradley Hughes Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear



5/17 Brandi Neely Failure to comply

6/17 Brian McKnight Violation of probation, failure to comply

7/17 Brittany Curry Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/17 Christy Stoots Shoplifting



9/17 Dana Clark Failure to appear

10/17 Emmitt Toliver Violation of probation

11/17 Jason Anderson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to comply, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/17 Jesse Cooper Failure to appear



13/17 Krystal Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/17 Michael Morrow Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Nathaniel Merriweather Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Sherri Brown Failure to appear



17/17 Terrance Kilpatrick Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/8/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/9/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.