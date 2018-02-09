Mugshots : Madison County : 2/8/18 – 2/9/18 February 9, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17James Kerr Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Anita McKune Credit card fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Antwan Woodruff Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Bradley Hughes Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Brandi Neely Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Brian McKnight Violation of probation, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Brittany Curry Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Christy Stoots Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Dana Clark Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Emmitt Toliver Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Jason Anderson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to comply, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Jesse Cooper Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Krystal Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Michael Morrow Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Nathaniel Merriweather Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Sherri Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Terrance Kilpatrick Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/8/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/9/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore