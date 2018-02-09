Police: A man selling shoes out of trunk is shot and robbed

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The driveway of an abandoned house is where Bolivar police say around 6 p.m., Friday a man from Fayette County met up with two or three men to sell them shoes out of his trunk.

“Somehow he came in contact with these gentleman. They set up a meeting point, and I think it was a set up just to rob him,” said Chief Pat Baker of the Bolivar Police Department.

Neighbor Jeremy Trotter said, he saw the whole thing.

“And as we approached, got a little closer right here, the car started to back out, and the guy that they were wrestling with on the ground, jumps up, and he keeps trying to get in the car,” said Trotter.

Trotter said he thought the men were messing around until he saw the victim getting dragged down the street, and the car did not stop.

“And then all of a sudden he starts chasing him down the road, trying to jump in the open trunk and starts throwing show boxes out of the back of the car and as they get down here he trips and they drug him a little bit,” Trotter said, “and then he let go, and they sped off, and he took off running around the corner of the building down there.”

But investigators say it did not end there.

“From information we got, he was trying to fight for his property and evidently one of the suspects that were in the car had a weapon and fired through the window and hit our victim,” Chief Baker said.

Police say the victim was shot in the head area and transported to a hospital in Memphis.

Shortly after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry left the scene, Chief Baker said he and his team found the stolen vehicle on fire and abandoned on a street just south of the Bolivar city limits.

Investigators said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. They say if you have any information on this incident or the suspects involved, to call 911 immediately.