Road closures planned for rescheduled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can expect temporary road closures Saturday in downtown Jackson for the rescheduled Jackson-Madison County NAACP Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The parade starts at Hays Avenue at the T.R. White Sportsplex to Main Street, from Main Street to Shannon Street and ending at the Mount Zion Baptist Church at 201 West Chester Street.

It is still not confirmed whether the parade will take place.