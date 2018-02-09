Suspect in January shooting in Humboldt arrested

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Humboldt is in custody after he was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals.

Monterio Demarius Ross, 22, of Humboldt, was arrested around 6 p.m. Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. According to a news release, Ross was wanted for an incident at a motel in Humboldt.

The release says Ross was identified as a suspect in a Jan. 28 shooting at a convenience store. One person was shot several times and later taken to a hospital in Memphis with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Ross is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.

He is expected to be transferred to the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. His bond is currently set at $225,000.