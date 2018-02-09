Terry Lee Carter

Terry Lee Carter, age 64, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. His funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 9, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bethesda Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are Harold Wayne Carter, Bryan Carter, David Laughlin, Trent Carter, Norman Doster, and Andy Sanders; honorary pallbearers: George Combs, Jr. and Carl Ray Williams.

Mr. Carter was born August 20, 1953 in Millington, Tennessee to the late William Edward Carter and the late Marietta Tate Carter. He married Kathy Parker Carter who survives in Paris on July 14, 1983. Terry is also survived by his daughters: Shondra (Brian) Andrews of Paris, Carey Carter (Shadd) Elder of Memphis, and Brandi Carter Robertson of Florida; son: Christopher Carter of Paris; sister: Sharon Broughton of Las Vegas; brothers: William Edward “Eddie” Carter, Jr. of Mississippi and Harold Wayne (Helen) Carter of Millington; grandchildren: Trent Carter, Brandon Gurley, Alyvia Andrews, Noah Andrews, and Makiya Robertson; and special nephew: David Laughlin.

Mr. Carter was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for Memphis Florescent Lighting Company, Hill Electric, Tecumseh and retired from Paris Board of Public Utilities as supervisor for the waste water plant. Terry attended Bethany Baptist Church.