Trenton Health & Rehab residents hold ‘Sweetheart Ball’

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local assisted living home celebrated Valentines Day a little early.

Residents of Trenton Health and Rehab had their first ‘Sweetheart Ball’ complete with dates for the residents.

Families, police officers and other city officials served as guests.

“Nursing homes now a days are places where people live and enjoy life, and that involves having community events and having people over. It shouldn’t change because you are in a facility,” Wally Vernon, administrator, said.

Vernon says he strives for the facility to be embraced by the community and hopes to make this an annual event.