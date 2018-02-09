West Tennessee women enjoy 5th annual “Boots and Bling” event

JACKSON, Tenn.–Six-hundred West Tennessee women put on their boots and bling to support the West Tennessee Women’s Center at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The fifth-annual “Boots and Bling” was held the Jackson Fairgrounds Park, Friday night where attendees enjoyed a fun-filled night of music and dancing all while learning more about the number one killer of women, heart disease. Cardiologists were on hand to answer questions.

Organizers say it is important for women to know the facts. Officials from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention say 1 in every 4 deaths in women is caused by heart disease.