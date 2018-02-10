Bolivar police offer cash reward after Friday night shooting

BOLIVAR, Tenn — Bolivar police are offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest for those responsible for shooting a man Friday night.

Police say a Fayette county man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot at and carjacked in Hardeman county. The victim’s name is unknown, but police say he met up with two or three men trying to sell them shoes out of the trunk of the car. Investigators say they believe the suspects met up with him intending to rob him.

Chief Pat Baker says they plan on interviewing the victim later this week if all is well. You’re urged to call police if you have any information. You can be kept anonymous.