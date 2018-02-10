Dozens fill Lincoln Elementary halls for community summit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday’s typically aren’t for school, but dozens gathered at Lincoln Elementary Saturday morning to take classes.

“We’re just excited, and hoping that we can be someone’s blessing today,” Lincoln Principal Ladonna Braswell said.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and get resources to get them to their next level.”

Braswell helped organize the second annual community summit, a personal development workshop helping people of all ages reach their goals.

People could learn everything from how to repair their credit, to how to apply to college.

Early College High School students came to engage with younger children.

“We’re going to teach them art, and fun games and things like that,” student Devin Howard said.

Many community organizations come out to share information with the community.

Gwendolyn Whitelaw with Jackson Parks and Recreation set up a health booth.

“This gives us a broader area to put out the message we need to be healthier, and we need to be fit,” Whitelaw said.

For Braswell, having a wealth of different experiences under one roof is just one way of giving back.

“Our ultimate goal here at Lincoln Elementary is to always let the community know that it is not just Lincoln educating children, but it’s the entire community,” she said.

The community summit also featured a panel of single moms raising boys.

Principal Braswell says the goal was to share experience and advice to those who think they are battling alone.

Organizers say they plan to host the event again next year.