Family of Sonny Melton honored with special plaques

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn — A local organization honored Sonny Melton, a victim of the Las Vegas tragedy, by awarding his family with special plaques commemorating his life. The award came from the ‘Partners in the Struggle’ group based out of Nashville, it’s a non-profit that advocates and supports families of victims of gun related deaths. Heather Melton was presented with a plaque, honoring her late husband.

The ceremony was held at the Henry County Medical center, where Sonny previously worked.