Gubernatorial candidate Diane Black stops through Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn — Local republicans came together at Union University for the Madison County Reagan day dinner.

Organizers say Friday night’s event was the biggest fundraiser to support the Madison County republican party. The money raised will support republican candidates and their campaigns. At the event, guests also had the opportunity to meet and mingle with gubernatorial candidates, as well as candidates for house and senate races.

“I think that the mega site has become a big issue and the fact that it has for many years not made shovel ready and its difficult to attract businesses and industry until it is shovel ready, and so that will be one of my priorities is to make sure that those projects that have been started are completed so that we can actually sell Tennessee which is an easy sell,” Gubernatorial Candidate, Diane Black said.

Black took the stage Friday night to speak about her campaign. She sais she’s also looking at bringing back vocational career and technical programs to high schools.