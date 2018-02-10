Heavy Showers And Thundershowers This Weekend

Weather Update – 8:45 a.m. – Saturday

Rain will continue to be heavy at times especially through 3 p.m. this afternoon. Rain will continue into the evening, but will be lighter and more scattered. Expect some rumbles of thunder as well this morning as some thunderstorms have been developing over Mississippi and moving our way as of 7 a.m. Temperatures will drop overnight to the upper 30’s with a few rounds of light drizzle and rain. Light drizzle and rain will be with us on Sunday with a much colder day as highs Sunday will only be around 40 degrees. A slight chance of some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain will be possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning as we briefly drop below freezing to around 30 degrees by early Monday morning. Any travel problems in the worst case would be very short lived as we quickly warm above freezing Monday late morning.

Rain will be touch and go all weekend long from tonight through Sunday night or early Monday morning. All told, 1-2″ of rain is expected for most of the area with isolated bands of heavy rain bringing some totals to between 2 and 4 inches.

We are looking at rain today and even some freezing rain and light snow mainly in our northern counties Sunday night. Again, Any travel problems would be very short lived and mainly early Monday morning as temperatures drop to around the 30 degree mark before warming quickly above freezing later Monday morning.

