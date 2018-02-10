Jackson-Madison co. NAACP chapter host founders day celebration

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson-Madison county NAACP honored their founder’s day with a Martin Luther King day celebration. The NAACP is the oldest community based civil rights organization in the country. The Lane college chapter honored Dr. King Saturday, by highlighting his life and legacy. The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated were also at the event, collecting canned goods to prevent child hunger.

Members say why they felt it was important to participate. “We just want people to be informed, sometimes all that information that was provided years and years ago, it’s very beneficial to the generation coming behind us,” Sorority Member, Melinda Clark said.

The founder’s day wrapped up with a reception at the Jackson-Madison county NAACP office.