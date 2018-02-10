Scattered Rain Through Sunday Morning, Staying Much Cooler

Weather Update – 11:08 p.m. – Saturday

Rain continues into the night, becoming much lighter and scattered. Cold front pushing through stalls just over us but will gradually move through tonight bringing cooler temperatures behind it. Lows will drop down to the mid to upper 30s, and staying cool going into Monday.

Tomorrow:

With the passing cold front areas, that have been much colder north and west, such as Lake, Obion, and Dyer Counties, can expect to see some freezing rain and drizzle early Sunday morning. Any impact from this will be low and icing should be minimal.

Rain tapers off early Sunday morning but the chance for showers still stays around. Mid-day we should see a break from showers and staying mostly cloudy. Highs for the day will have already been reached by then, staying the the low 40s for most. A few areas further north and west should stay a few degrees colder. Winds will be coming from the northwest up to 10 mph.

Another chance of of some isolated showers expected Sunday night into Monday, bringing concerns for additional freezing rain. That rain snow line will go as far south as Interstate 40, with a possible build up of ice/sleet. Impact will be minimal again from that, bringing a dusting to a thin layer on top of cars and lawns with that. Flooding concerns are also minimal now that most of the rain is becoming light. Forecasted rainfall totals by Monday will be around 1-2 inches widespread with isolated areas, especially by Hardin and McNairy Counties, seeing 2-4 inches after receiving the heavier rain bands all day. We stay dry Monday and Tuesday and mostly cloudy.

Warm, moist air mass will come from the gulf as winds shift back to the south, bringing warmer conditions by Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s by Wednesday, and close to 70 on Thursday. That will also be accompanied with a chance for showers by Wednesday through the weekend, making for an unsettled week for weather overall.

