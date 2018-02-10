TDOT conducts emergency pothole repairs

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — An alert for drivers, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting emergency pothole patches throughout the day starting Sunday.

Crews will be patching potholes on I-40 in Jackson between mile markers 79 to 82 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crews will also work on potholes on I-40 in Madison county between mile markers 67 to 93 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

Both crews will be working east and westbound lanes. TDOT wants to remind drivers to move over or slow down when approaching rolling lanes closures.