Two suspects arrested in connection to store burglary

PARSONS, Tenn — The Parsons police department has arrested two suspects in connection to a store burglary. RJS, a metal fabrication company, reported various items including copper wiring stolen on Thursday. Parsons Chief EMA Director, Dale King, says Jody Carrington of Holliday and Mike Riley of Linden were charged with criminal trespassing and theft of property.

Both were charged and booked into the Decatur county jail.