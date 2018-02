Young girls compete in a local pageant

JACKSON, Tenn — Girls of all ages put their best foot forward as they compete for a crown at a local pageant.

The South Side high school gym transformed into a runway for the Little Miss South Side and South Side Diamond pageant. Infants to girls up to age 18 put on their best dresses and makeup to participate.

Several crowns and trophies were awarded to girls in each age division.